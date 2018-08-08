California scorched by raging wildfires the size of LA

SAN FRANCISCO: Tens of thousands of firefighters on Tuesday were battling relentless flames ripping across California, as the death toll from a series of infernos that first erupted last month hit 11.

The raging Mendocino Complex fire comprised of twin blazes in the western state’s north ravaged more than 290,000 acres (117,359 hectares) — approximately the size of sprawling Los Angeles — in less than two weeks, becoming California’s largest wildfire ever recorded since bookkeeping began a century ago.

Some 14,000 firefighers including reinforcements from as far as Australia and New Zealand have arrived to combat the firestorm devouring broad swaths of the state.

The River Fire of the Mendocino Complex is 78 percent contained, having burned 48,920 acres — but its partner blaze the Ranch Fire has grown to 241,772 acres and is just 20 percent contained. Limited access, heavy fuel loads, low fuel and high temperatures were all impeding firefighters’ efforts to rein in the conflagration, the state’s CalFire authority said.