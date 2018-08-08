Police rescue 24 girls from Indian care home, arrest four

NEW DELHI: Police have rescued 24 girls and shut down a care home that had been operating illegally in northern India after a youngster living there fled and complained to officers about sexual exploitation.

They arrested four people on suspicion of trafficking and closed the home that has been operating in Deoria district in northern Uttar Pradesh, 325 km (200 miles) from the state capital Lucknow, police said after Monday´s rescue.

This is the second instance of sexual abuse in homes for destitute children in less than a month after 29 girls were alleged to have been raped and tortured in Bihar state, sparking national outrage and demands for such homes to be investigated.

Sexual and physical abuse are common in care homes, where many children are not orphans but placed in care by parents who are too poor to feed, clothe and shelter them, campaigners say. “We have sealed the shelter home and arrested a couple who managed the shelter,” said Ganesh Prasad Saha, a senior police official in Deoria.

top court demands action against rape at govt homes: India´s top court Tuesday ordered the government to explain what it was doing to prevent rape at state-run children´s homes as horrific details emerge of sex abuse rings. Narendra Modi´s political opponents also seized on the scandals at two government-run facilities, accusing the prime minister of keeping quiet about India´s record of rape.

Police are investigating the sexual assault of dozens of girls at the shelters in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The states are governed in coalition or outright by Modi´s Bharatiya Janata Party. The Supreme Court on Tuesday, hearing a plea into the Bihar case, admonished the Modi government´s record in tackling rape. “Every six hours, a woman is raped in India,” declared a three-judge bench in New Delhi. “What is to be done? Girls and women are getting raped left, right and centre.”