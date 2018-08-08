KP Healthcare’s Commission jurisdiction expands

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has extended the jurisdiction of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission to all districts of the Malakand division.

An official of the commission confirmed that the provincial government had extended the jurisdiction of the commission to all the districts of the Malakand division.

After extension of the jurisdiction, he said, the Health Department had given a special task to the commission’s Chief Executive Aazar Sardar for establishing the offices of the commission in the Malakand division. However, he said, the commission would appoint inspectors in all the districts within two weeks and other staff. He said in the first phase, offices would be opened in Malakand and Swat districts.

The official said the provincial government had also asked the commission’s chief executive to launch action against the clinics, laboratories and clinics of the quacks in these districts.

In the light of Supreme Court directives, the Healthcare Commission had launched action against the quacks in the province.