Japan FM’s commendation certificate awarded to three Pakistanis

Islamabad : The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has awarded the Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendations to two Pakistani individuals and a Japanese in recognition of their significant contribution to the promotion of friendly relations between Japan and Pakistan in their respective fields.

The FM Commendations 2018 recipients are Zafar Mahmood, visiting professor, Japanese Language Department, National University of Modern Languages, Islamabad, Toshiko Orita, vice president, Pakistan Japan Cultural Association, Islamabad and Mahmood A. Jilani, ex-deputy resident representative, JICA Pakistan Office. The commendations conferment ceremony was held today at the official residence of Takashi Kurai, ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, which was attended by the friends, former colleagues and family members of the commendations recipients. At the ceremony, Ambassador Kurai presented the commendation certificates to the three individuals on behalf of the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan.

Ambassador Kurai, while congratulating the commendation recipients, said that they made invaluable contribution to raising the level of exchanges of culture or business between our two countries. Ambassador said further that the friendship between Japan and Pakistan is based on mutual trust, cooperation and understanding but it is not possible without the untiring efforts made by those including the three recipients who work so hard for it.

Zafar Mahmood, Visiting Professor, National University of Modern Languages

Achievements: Promotion of Japanese Language Education in Pakistan, He continuously contributes to promote Japanese Language by launching and managing JLCT (Japanese Language Certificate Test) in Pakistan and teaching Japanese language as a visiting Professor at NUML(National University of Modern Language).