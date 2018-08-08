Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day
SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants
Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked
Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Islamabad

D
DNA
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Japan FM’s commendation certificate awarded to three Pakistanis

Islamabad : The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has awarded the Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendations to two Pakistani individuals and a Japanese in recognition of their significant contribution to the promotion of friendly relations between Japan and Pakistan in their respective fields.

The FM Commendations 2018 recipients are Zafar Mahmood, visiting professor, Japanese Language Department, National University of Modern Languages, Islamabad, Toshiko Orita, vice president, Pakistan Japan Cultural Association, Islamabad and Mahmood A. Jilani, ex-deputy resident representative, JICA Pakistan Office. The commendations conferment ceremony was held today at the official residence of Takashi Kurai, ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, which was attended by the friends, former colleagues and family members of the commendations recipients. At the ceremony, Ambassador Kurai presented the commendation certificates to the three individuals on behalf of the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan.

Ambassador Kurai, while congratulating the commendation recipients, said that they made invaluable contribution to raising the level of exchanges of culture or business between our two countries. Ambassador said further that the friendship between Japan and Pakistan is based on mutual trust, cooperation and understanding but it is not possible without the untiring efforts made by those including the three recipients who work so hard for it.

Zafar Mahmood, Visiting Professor, National University of Modern Languages

Achievements: Promotion of Japanese Language Education in Pakistan, He continuously contributes to promote Japanese Language by launching and managing JLCT (Japanese Language Certificate Test) in Pakistan and teaching Japanese language as a visiting Professor at NUML(National University of Modern Language).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen