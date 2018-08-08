Dr Sania calls for exploiting synergies to advance global health agenda

Islamabad : Dr. Sania Nishtar of Pakistan is one of the 10 members of a powerful agenda-setting global advisory board constituted earlier this year to help the government of Germany formulate its own global health strategy. Germany has recently emerged as the strongest supporter of global health. Its government has considerably increased its financial contributions to global health, and there has also been a notable expansion in German support for other states in the event of health crises.

Germany’s leading global role in health goes well with its own strong—arguably the best—healthcare system in the world, as well its legacy of well-trained experts. The country’s attention to global health comes not just as an expression of its solidarity with poorer states, but also as an intervention in its own interest. This shift in responsibility for global health towards one state is very salient at a time when the future of multilateralism is being questioned and important countries are embracing nationalistic agendas.

‘The News’ reached out to Dr. Saniahere Tuesday to learn about the future of global health and the changing paradigm of responsibility. When asked what Germany is trying to achieve in global health, Dr. Sania said, global health is fast becoming a trademark of Germany’s international responsibility. “At the G20 Health Ministers’ meeting held this May, Germany brought global health onto the agenda of international politics. It did so for very good reason, because the world is deeply interconnected when it comes to diseases and health risks, globalized lifestyles and behaviours, changes in regional food yields, the impact of climate change on health risks, and the emergence and re-emergence of infectious diseases. This reiterates the need for collective thinking for solutions.”

What do you are think are the world’s biggest health challenges today, just as HIV and AIDs was a decade ago, Dr. Sania was asked.“Infectious outbreaks and emergencies with health consequences, especially with a flu pandemic, antibiotic resistance and the silent pandemic of Non-Communicable Diseases are the biggest immediate threats to the collective health of people worldwide. Conflicts, disasters, and other catastrophes can lead to widespread public health emergencies. Health is one of the top concerns of the 130 million people who are affected by humanitarian crises across the globe today,” she pointed out.

When asked to describe the challenges posed by a flu pandemic, Dr. Sania painted a rather scary picture. “At the beginning of the last century, an estimated 50 million people died due to the Spanish flu pandemic—and the world wasn’t interconnected then. Humanity has been lucky since then. Although we have had outbreaks of Avian Influenza, certain characteristics of the disease made containment possible. But if a Spanish flu-like virus hits the world, all hell will break loose. A flu pandemic in today’s inter-connected world of inter-continental travel could kill an estimated 300 million, even with the advanced medicines and technologies at hand. The world could go into another recession,” she forewarned.

Responding to a question on whether Pakistan is at risk, and what the country needs to do, Dr. Saniasaid, “Like any other country, we too are at risk, especially in view of the Avian Influenza viruses lurking in eastern Asia. Viruses don’t need passports to cross borders. In terms of a flu pandemic, it is not a question of ‘if’, bit a question of ‘when.’ Pakistan shouldn’t be in the dock once again as we were with polio—amongst the last few countries still to eradicate, blamed for thwarting worldwide efforts aimed at eradicating a disease for the second time from the face of this planet.”

What should the next government particularly do in this regard, Dr. Sania was asked. “They need to ensure that they are fully compliant with the International Health Regulations as far as prevention of pandemic flu is concerned. And here, there are important synergies to be exploited between this and the important agenda of delivering Universal Health Coverage to Pakistan’s population. However, good governance, transparency and accountability will underpin success of these and, in fact, all other aspirations.”