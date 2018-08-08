Wed August 08, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2018

SC set to hear PIMS recruitment, funding case

Islamabad: The Supreme Court will hold hearing into a case regarding delay in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences appointments and projects on Friday (Aug 10).

The case is about the proposed regularisation of 921 contractual employees and non-provision of funds for 20 projects at the hospital, the largest government one in the capital city.

On the previous hearing last month, the apex court had stopped the government from removing the PIMS contractual employees and producing a report regarding their appointments within a fortnight.

It had also asked the Federal Public Service Commission to immediately begin the process of making appointments to the hospital posts of BPS-16 and above.

On Friday, all relevant government officials will appear before the Supreme Court bench headed by the chief justice to update it on the matter in question.

Besides being badly understaffed, the hospital also suffers from the non-release of government funds, which has blocked many of its projects, installation of incinerators, construction of lever transplant centre and hostels, upgrade of departments, and purchase of equipment, for a long time.

The administration said it was hopeful that the upcoming elected government would ensure the early appointments and provision of funds to it for better patient care.

