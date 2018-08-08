Seminary teacher batters eight-year-old student to death

MULTAN: An eight-year-old child succumbed to injuries on Tuesday after being battered allegedly by seminary teacher in Qadirpur Rawan.

According to the family of victim Mahnoor Fatima, the seminary teacher allegedly subjected Mahnoor to inhumane thrashing for not memorizing a lesson. As a result, she was injured seriously. The girl was admitted to the Nishtar Hospital in critical condition but she breathed her last on Tuesday. Her family members staged a demo in front of the hospital against the brutal killing of girl as well as neglect by the medical staff and demanded justice. Qadirpur Rawan police have registered a case against seminary teacher Abdul Haq, Hafsa Bibi, Faseeha Bibi and two other unidentified persons.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Nadeem Irshad Kiyani constituted a three-member inquiry committee to probe the death of Mahnoor. The additional commissioner will head the committee while the assistant commissioner city and Prof Dr Kashif Chishti are members of the inquiry committee. Meanwhile, the Nishtar Health University vice-chancellor has also constituted a four-member inquiry committee which will investigate the charges of medical neglect. The inquiry committee comprises Dr Umar Farooq Ahmed, NMU Forensic Medicine head Prof Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, NMU admin registrar Dr Saleem Sheikh and NMU Director A&E Department Tariq Saeed Pirzada. The committee assigned the deadline until Wednesday at 10am.