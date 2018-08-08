Wed August 08, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2018

‘Banned outfits not allowed to collect hides’

LAHORE: Banned organisations are not allowed to collect hides/skins and donations on Eidul Azha. This was announced by Lahore Division Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha while briefing the deputy commissioners about the instruction issued by Punjab Home Department for collection of hides/skins and donations on Eidul Azha here on Tuesday.

The commissioner said all the proscribed organisations Under Section 11-H of Anti Terrorism Act, 1997 are not allowed to carry any public activity. The proscribed/banned organisations are not allowed to collect hides/skins and donations.

He said charity organisations interested to undertake collection of skins/hides shall apply to deputy commissioner concerned. He said deputy commissioner concerned shall decide the application within three days. He said new charity organizations could also put their applications to DC for permission of collection of hides/skins on Eidul Azha. He said District Intelligence Committees would scrutinise the applications.

