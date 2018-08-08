Cloudy forecast

Cloudy weather with high humidity was observed in the city here on Tuesday while Met office predicted the similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Officials of Met said seasonal low lay over Northwest Balochistan while strong monsoon currents were continuously penetrating upper parts of the country.

A westerly wave was also affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that more rain-thundershower with gusty winds was expected at scattered & isolated places and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy falls were also expected at isolated places in Kashmir, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Hazara divisions and Islamabad during the period.