At a snail’s pace

The Murree-bound traffic moves at a snail’s pace near the town of Bhara Kahu. During summer, it can take up to two hours just to cross the town. There are several plans to alleviate this problem for both drivers and town residents, and the easiest and the most economical plan would be to complete the section of Margalla Road – the project that was started in 2008. This section, if completed, would connect Margalla Road with Murree Road and would accommodate the traffic going to Murree from Islamabad and KP. The Murree Road section going through Bhara Kahu would be used by the traffic coming from Rawalpindi and Lahore. If this plan is executed, the lives of so many drivers and the residents of Bhara Kahu will become easier.

In addition, one of the main hurdles for the traffic in Bhara Kahu is the narrow pedestrian bridge built at Thaal Chawk. Either the width of this bridge should be expanded or the bridge should be dismantled altogether and be replaced by an underpass. One more thing that should be done is to only allow heavy vehicles between 11 pm and 6 am – a practice which is being carried out in many industrialised cities. This would be far more convenient .

Asad A Khan

London