Health comes first

The healthcare authorities should stop ignoring quacks in the wellness industry who are creating countless problems. Many self-proclaimed ‘diet experts’ have made a large amount of money by deceiving people. Health recommendations made by these nutritionists are not backed by scientific evidence. There has been an unprecedented increase in the sale of weight loss pills. Both men and women are buying this medicine to be in shape.

The shocking thing is that such medicines have been declared harmful to health by a majority of doctors. In fact, the excessive use of such medicines has led to countless diseases, including high blood pressure, insomnia, and, kidney failure. People who want to remain fit and healthy should increase their physical activity and avoid taking pills.

Engr Mashal

Peshawar