No more VIP culture

Imran Khan gave a balanced victory speech and assured the nation that the PM-in-waiting is going to do his best to live up to the expectations of his voters. That he will lead a simple life style and avoid the VIP culture comes as a positive sign. He has also promised to convert the PM and governor houses into education institutions. The Imran Khan-led government ought to be given full support to achieve its objectives.

The joint opposition must act in a democratic manner and provide only positive and constructive criticism. There shouldn’t be an opposition just for the sake of opposition. Khan has announced that he will answer the questions of the opposition and people once in a week. If Khan keeps up with his initial enthusiasm and zest, there is no reason he could fail to bring about the change that he has promised.

Zaheer Ahmed

Islamabad