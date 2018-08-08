The test that wasn’t

The entry test for admission in MBBS/BDS programmes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was scheduled on July 15. But the test was postponed due to heavy rains in some areas. Now the authorities have set another date (August 17) for the test. However, there are a few things that the concerned authorities ought pay attention to. The authorities should make sure that no candidate is allowed to take mobile devices inside examination halls.

A sufficient number of invigilators should be present in the halls so that no candidate is able to use unfair means during the exam. The district administration should consider making unannounced visits at different centres so that both students and invigilators can maintain discipline inside the halls. As the main purpose of introducing entry test for admission is to select deserving students, effective steps should be taken to maintain transparency of the test.

Rashid Ahmad

Swat