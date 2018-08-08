‘Only 38pc kids under six-month age breastfed’

FAISALABAD: Speakers at a seminar on Tuesday showed their concern that only 38 per cent children, under the age of six-month, are breastfed in the country.

The seminar was organised in connection with the World Breastfeeding Week arranged by the Faculty of Food, Nutrition and Home Sciences, UAF. A walk was also taken out from Admin Block, which later culminated at Iqbal Auditorium. Presiding over the session, Faculty Dean Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that breastfeed low ratio provokes many diseases, including diarrhea. He said that some people consider formula milk as healthy.

Therefore, it was need of the hour to root-out misconception among the society and to educate the people about importance and health benefits of breastfeed for infants. Minister Counsellor of Indonesia Wisnu Suryo said that the issue of the low breastfeeding ratio was an area of concern for the health of the infants. He stressed upon the need to educate the people about the issue. Talking about the areas of collaborations, he said that the Indonesia was the exporter of the palm oil.