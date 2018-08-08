ECP barred from issuing victory notification of Kh Asif

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from issuing a victory notification of PML-N stalwart Khawaja Muhammad Asif from NA-73, Sialkot.

Justice Mamoonur Rashid issued the order on a petition of PTI candidate Usman Dar, who lost election to Khawaja, seeking a complete vote recount. The court also issued notices to the ECP, returning officer and Khawaja Asif for August 8.

The petitioner through his counsel Anees Hashmi pleaded that he was defeated by a margin of 1,406 votes while 7,346 votes were rejected in his constituency. He pointed out his polling agents were not provided with form-45 in violation of the election rules.

He said the returning officer had turned down his plea for a complete recounting of votes in the constituency.