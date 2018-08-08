Six injured in Gojra clash

TOBA TEK SINGH: Six people were injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute at Chak 372/JB, Gojra, on Tuesday. The injured were identified as Asif, Attiq, Awais, Nadeem, Zafar Iqbal and Pervez. They were shifted to the Gojra THQ Hospital from where two of them were referred to the Faisalabad Allied Hospital. The two groups again quarreled in the THQ Hospital and ransacked the emergency ward. In the meantime, MS Dr Shahab Alam called the police, which controlled the situation. The police have arrested eight members of both groups and started investigation.