Guidelines on Congo virus issued

LAHORE: Director General Health Services Dr Munir Ahmed has said that Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has issued alert and guidelines on Congo virus to all districts of Punjab.

He said directions for special preventive measures in this regard have also been issued to all field officers. Dr Munir Ahmed requested the citizens to adopt preventive measures to avoid Congo virus.

He expressed these views while addressing a review meeting regarding Congo Virus on Tuesday, according to a handout issued here. Additional Secretary Technical Dr Shahnaz Naeem, Director CDC Dr Muhammad Younis, Director Heath Services Dr Saeed, Program officer Livestock Dr Haris and officers from Health Department attended the meeting.

In this meeting, Dr Munir Ahmed directed all district officers to raise awareness campaign on Congo virus in general public. He said very few cases of Congo fever have been reported yet in Punjab. However, both Health and Livestock departments are working together in field. He said that district administration has already been directed to take special measures. Director General has requested the citizens to properly check animals before buying, and ensure there would be no hyalomma on body of animals.

He directed for using preventive measures while handling animals. He said headaches, back pain, muscle pain, red spots on the body, blood vessel from nose, mouth and other body organ could be symptoms of Congo fever. If these symptoms appear, patients should visit nearest government hospital, he added.

Additional Secretary Health Dr Shahnaz Naeem said districts of DG Khan, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi divisions are highly sensitive due to massive transportation of animals to other districts. She insisted to accelerate surveillance activities in these areas.

Programme Officer Livestock Dr Haris said at present, 238 sale points of animals have been set up in Punjab and on every point livestock department has deputed their teams. He said 179 teams for inspection of animals have also been deputed on exit and entrance routes of major cities.