532 examined at army medical camp in Swat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: Up to 532 people received medical treatment and medicines free of cost at a medical camp organised by the Pakistan Army in Tiran area of Swat district on Tuesday. On the directives of GOC Malakand division, the army set up a free medical camp in Tiran Union Council at the Kabal tehsil of Swat.
MINGORA: Up to 532 people received medical treatment and medicines free of cost at a medical camp organised by the Pakistan Army in Tiran area of Swat district on Tuesday. On the directives of GOC Malakand division, the army set up a free medical camp in Tiran Union Council at the Kabal tehsil of Swat.
Comments