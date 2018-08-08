Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day
SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants
Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked
Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

DRAP gives another call for recall of Valsartan

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Tuesday urged all manufacturers once again to ensure the recall of products containing Valsartan raw material sourced from M/s Zheijiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals, China, as soon as possible. Even though the manufacturers claimed having recalled all stocks, the reality is quite to the contrary.

“You are requested to restart manufacturing of Valsartan products from alternate source of Valsartan API after due testing to ensure availability,” manufacturers were told at a stakeholder meeting chaired by DRAP’s CEO. The meeting was convened to verify the permissible levels of NDMA, its impact on public health, and measures to mitigate associated risks for public health.

The DRAP chief asked manufacturers to build their capacity to test the impurity NDMA to identify and quantify the API and finished products. The manufacturers stated that alternate source Zheijiang Tianyu, China, has certified that their API is free from NDMA.

The house unanimously took the following decisions: DRAP should provide update on recalled products and inform the industry to hold the stocks as investigation is under process in coordination with global authorities like EMA, US-FDA and WHO; a questionnaire be issued to confirm NDMA is absent in other API manufacturers, once the EMA/US-FDA/WHO complete their reviews; recalled finished product batches containing Valsartan manufactured by Zheijiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals, China, must be segregated under lock/key until further notice; testing should be done for presence of NDMA. The possibility of testing of random samples of API and finished products by WHO approved labs was also discussed. The WHO labs will be identified by manufacturers for testing of API for the testing of NDMA. The qualified APIs source could also be used by the other manufacturers.

The meeting also decided that pharmaceutical manufacturers should comply with pharmacopoeial requirements for testing of impurities for all products in future.A committee was constituted to prepare guidelines for procurement of APIs as per pharmacopoeial specifications.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen