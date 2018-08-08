‘Little chance of heavy rains’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Despite the pleasant weather persisting in Karachi for the last couple of weeks, weather pundits have warned that there is no chance of any substantial rain in Karachi for the next seven days, saying southern Pakistan is facing a week monsoon system this year. Monsoon rains in Pakistan start on July 16 and last till the end of September.
Comments