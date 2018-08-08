Policeman critically injured in mugging attempt in Malir

An investigation officer of the Memon Goth police station sustained injuries when he came under fire near the Malir Halt Bridge on Tuesday during a mugging attempt.

Saudabad police station SHO Arshad Warsi said that Inspector Naeem Ashraf, an IO at Memon Goth police station, was returning from Malir Courts with his companion Mohammad Hussain on Tuesday afternoon when two armed bandits held him at gunpoint near Al-Mumtaz Hospital.

According to Warsi, since Ashraf was in civvies and in a private car, the robbers thought of him as a civilian. He added that Ashraf tried to overpower the suspects but they opened fire and escaped, leaving them injured.

The injured were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Ashraf, who was shot in the chest, was said to be in critical condition. The SHO further said that they were trying to get CCTV camera footage from the area to identify the suspects. A case has been lodged.