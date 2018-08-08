Man jumps off city courts after bail cancellation

An under-trial prisoner whose bail surety bonds were taken back by his sister was injured after he jumped from the first floor of the City Courts building on Tuesday.

When Faheen, who has been standing trial over charges of possessing an illegal weapon after his arrest by Docks police last year, appeared before the judge, her sister moved an application for withdrawing her status as a guarantor.

As soon as her brother heard that his bail orders had been cancelled, he ran out of the courtroom court but ended up jumping off the first floor and injuring himself. He was then arrested by police.

When his sister came to know about the critical condition of her brother, she again approached the court and requested permission to withdraw her application. The court however did not pass any order on the fresh application and reserved its ruling instead.