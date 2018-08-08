Js Bank Atms achieve 100pc Emv compliance

Karachi: Striving to provide customers with a secure and efficient environment for financial transactions, JS Bank has implemented the latest security tools to empower and deliver an enhanced digital experience for its customers in today’s rapidly developing business and technology focused world.

With the continual increase in digital transactions in Pakistan, it is necessary to secure the payment card environment and safeguard customers from frauds. Therefore, with the aim of minimizing the occurrence of fraudulent activities over ATMs, JS Bank has successfully upgraded its ATM network across Pakistan to become fully EMV-compliant.

JS Bank is proud to be the first Bank in Pakistan’s banking industry whose entire ATM network is fully compliant with EMV standards. Over the years, the Bank has undertaken multiple projects to upgrade underlying infrastructure related to Payment Systems. This achievement was made possible through collaboration between the Bank and its technology partner, Avanza Solutions.***