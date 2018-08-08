Australian Amcor in $6.8bln takeover of US Bemis

Sydney: Australian firm Amcor announced a $6.8 billion buyout of US rival Bemis Tuesday to become the world´s largest plastic packaging group, and will shift its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange.

Amcor will issue 5.1 of its shares for each Bemis share under the deal, in a transaction that will see Bemis stockholders owning 29 percent of the combined company and Amcor the rest. It represents a 25 percent premium to Bemis´ closing price of $46.31 on August 2.

The new entity, which will have combined revenues of US$13 billion, will have a main listing on the New York Stock Exchange and is expected to be included in the S&P 500. It will also remain listed in Australia.

Chief executive Ron Delia said Amcor´s biggest ever acquisition would give it a stronger foothold in the North American and Brazilian markets and made sense in an industry undergoing consolidation.