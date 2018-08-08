‘Pakistan-US ties to grow’

LAHORE: US Consul General Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau has said that the future of Pakistan and United States relationship is very bright, a statement said on Tuesday.

In this regard, private sector especially business communities of the two countries can play a pivotal role, she said, while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

She said exchange of trade delegations and close contacts between the private sectors of the two countries and awareness sessions can help boost mutual trade.