SBP urged to extend facility deadline

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has advised the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to extend the deadline for abolition of ‘Open Account Facility’ for importers from August 10, 2018 to September 30, 2018, a statement said on Tuesday.

In a letter issued to SBP Governor Tariq Bajwa, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Muffasar Atta Malik said that while seeking the KCCI’s assistance, many member firms informed that their consignments remain stuck up due to restrictions imposed by the State Bank’s FE Circular No 07 of 2018 dated July 20, 2018 in which the central bank notified to abolish open account facility for importers.

He said the State Bank of Pakistan introduced the open account facility in 2017 under which the condition of submission of actual shipping and transport documents with the authorised dealer by the importers was abolished, which facilitated the importers, but now this facility had been abolished without a valid reason, triggering anxiety and is likely to intensify hardships for importers who will have to submit the actual shipping and transport documents, besides other payments.