August 08, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2018

‘PSX taking steps to improve investor confidence’

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in collaboration with the regulator is taking measures to improve investor confidence through better regulations and new rules of material information, enabling corporate transparency, bourse's Chief Executive Richard Morin said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Best Corporate and Sustainability Report 2017 Award ceremony, Morin said, “There is ample evidence that companies that are more transparent and keep a simpler structure are rewarded with higher valuation, which is good for all shareholders, especially the sponsors.”

He said such awards would promote corporate transparency, which leads to more capital formation – something a country with a very low savings rate like Pakistan sorely needs – and better allocation of capital in the economy.

Morin said that PSX would play an active role in increasing investor education and awareness to build confidence on the corporate sector. The best corporate report award for 2017 was won by Cherat Packaging Limited, while best sustainability report award was won by ICI Pakistan.

The event was jointly organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP). ICMAP President Zia-ul-Mustafa said that excellence in reporting encourages better governance. It increases levels of trust and confidence in the governance arrangements between companies and their shareholders and other stakeholders.

“Disclosure becomes an essential process for building confidence that the company will deliver value over the longer term and, at the same time, manage its risks and its reputation,” he added.

ICAP President Riaz A Rehman Chamdia said that this competition has brought tremendous improvement in the annual reports of the companies over the period.

This fact has also been acknowledged at the regional level, as the number of winning Pakistani companies of SAFA awards has increased.

“ICAP is committed to promoting transparency and accountability in Pakistan’s corporate sector. With due adherence to professional ethics, professionalism and discipline, the profession has brought about a marked improvement in corporate governance and high quality reporting in Pakistan,” he added. Mughal Iron and Steel, Attock Petroleum, Cherat Cement, MCB Bank, Jubilee Insurance, Kohinoor Textile Mills and Fauji Fertilizer won the best corporate awards in their respective sectors.

