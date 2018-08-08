Copper higher

Singapore: London copper edged higher on Tuesday, aided by a weaker dollar, although escalating trade tensions between the United States and China kept risk appetite in check.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.5 percent at $6,161.50 a tonne by 0701 GMT.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded copper closed up 0.2 percent at 49,480 yuan ($7,236) a tonne.

On Friday China unveiled tariffs on 5,207 items imported from the United States, with the extra levies ranging from 5 percent to 25 percent, which analysts say could eventually undermine growth.

"Ongoing concerns about the impact of the trade conflict between U.S. and China continue to weigh on sentiment," ANZ said in a note. "This comes despite threats of supply disruptions in Chile.

Workers at Escondida are on the verge of striking this week after negations with management at the mine broke down."