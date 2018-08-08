tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singapore : Oil prices rose on Tuesday with re-introduced U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran expected to tighten global supply.
Spot Brent crude oil futures were $74.17 per barrel at 0710 GMT, up 42 cents, or 0.6 percent, from their last close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $69.31 barrel.
U.S. sanctions against Iran, which shipped out almost 3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in July, officially came into effect at 12:01 a.m. U.S. Eastern time (0401 GMT) on Tuesday. "The re-imposition of U.S. sanctions on Iran remains the key (price) driver in the near-term. Supply losses could range from 600,000 to 1.5 million bpd," ANZ said on Tuesday in a note to clients.
As a result, the bank said, "the oil market should remain tight, despite OPEC increasing oil production to offset losses elsewhere".
Singapore : Oil prices rose on Tuesday with re-introduced U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran expected to tighten global supply.
Spot Brent crude oil futures were $74.17 per barrel at 0710 GMT, up 42 cents, or 0.6 percent, from their last close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $69.31 barrel.
U.S. sanctions against Iran, which shipped out almost 3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in July, officially came into effect at 12:01 a.m. U.S. Eastern time (0401 GMT) on Tuesday. "The re-imposition of U.S. sanctions on Iran remains the key (price) driver in the near-term. Supply losses could range from 600,000 to 1.5 million bpd," ANZ said on Tuesday in a note to clients.
As a result, the bank said, "the oil market should remain tight, despite OPEC increasing oil production to offset losses elsewhere".
Comments