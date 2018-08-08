Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day
SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants
Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked
Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Business

REUTERS
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dollar tumbles

LONDON: The dollar tumbled a quarter of a percent against a basket of its peers on Tuesday, its biggest drop in a week, as expectations grew that the dollar´s recent rally on the back of escalating trade tensions may be coming to an end.

Since mid-April, the dollar has gained more than 6 percent against a basket of its peers and an index of emerging market rivals as the U.S. central bank raised interest rates and trade tensions prompted investors to buy the greenback. But with markets expecting another three rate hikes until mid-2019, investors are wary of pushing the greenback higher with long dollar positions consolidating at a one-year high.

"Unless there is some data that can sufficiently alter the trajectory of U.S. rate hikes until end of next year, we think the dollar´s upward march has stalled for now," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in London. Of the three rate hikes penciled in by markets, investors expect roughly two of them through the remainder of this year after two rate hikes so far in 2018.

Monthly jobs data last week signaled an economy well in expansion mode and inflation data due later this week is likely to show price pressures remain firm.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen