Dollar tumbles

LONDON: The dollar tumbled a quarter of a percent against a basket of its peers on Tuesday, its biggest drop in a week, as expectations grew that the dollar´s recent rally on the back of escalating trade tensions may be coming to an end.

Since mid-April, the dollar has gained more than 6 percent against a basket of its peers and an index of emerging market rivals as the U.S. central bank raised interest rates and trade tensions prompted investors to buy the greenback. But with markets expecting another three rate hikes until mid-2019, investors are wary of pushing the greenback higher with long dollar positions consolidating at a one-year high.

"Unless there is some data that can sufficiently alter the trajectory of U.S. rate hikes until end of next year, we think the dollar´s upward march has stalled for now," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in London. Of the three rate hikes penciled in by markets, investors expect roughly two of them through the remainder of this year after two rate hikes so far in 2018.

Monthly jobs data last week signaled an economy well in expansion mode and inflation data due later this week is likely to show price pressures remain firm.