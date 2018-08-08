PTI govt slated to set up tried-and-failed economic advisory councils

ISLAMABAD: The incoming government is slated to constitute think-tanks like economic and business advisory councils expert advice from the private sector on policy formulation, The News has learnt.

Ironically, the track record of such panels in terms of coming up with solid policymaking has been utterly disappointing in the last two governments.

Imran Khan, chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has asked dozens of technocrats and economists, working abroad, to come home and help his party build ‘New Pakistan.’

This move may lead the government officials to start feeling being sidelined as they are arguing that how the coming government was going to absorb those “outsiders.”

The buzz in the bureaucratic circles says if those expatriate experts were willing to volunteer then there may not be any problem; however, the government’s decision to pay them would not go well with some official stalwarts. In last two decades, the government hired technocrats through management position scales, which the bureaucracy always fought tooth and nail and the mechanism failed to bring any improvements in governance structure.

However, in last ten years, endeavours like economic advisory council (EAC) and business advisory council (BAC) had miserably failed to deliver because such forums were only used for networking and pursuing bureaucracy to use their influence to get things done for their vested interests only and none of policy advices were ever implemented.

Commenting on this, Asad Umar, the expected finance minister, in the upcoming PTI led government, said they were considering establishment of such forums with limited membership in order to ensure good policy formulation with their contribution.

“We will come up with mixture of some old and new faces into such forums,” he added.

When asked that there are reports the incoming government was going to include around 100 experts into EAC and BAC, Umar replied they had so far drafted 12 names and a few more might be added into the list because no debate could be done in a forum of having 100 members.

Some members of former EAC told The News in background discussions that they witnessed such forums were used as a debating club whereby the then secretary finance used to present official figures once or twice a fiscal year having no impact in policy formulation.

“Instead of setting up such bodies, the expected finance minister should build the best economic team including Minister for commerce, industries, planning commission and secretary finance, chairman FBR, governor SBP and other key advisors,” they added.

The bureaucrats argued in their internal discussions that the PTI-led government would have to ensure the bureaucracy remained a part of the effective policy formulation, execution and implementation.

The officials also hoped that the PTI-led government would ensure merit based policy and come up with much desired civil service reforms instead of establishing impractical forums.