Power outages protested

PESHAWAR: Protesters in various cities took to streets on Monday to protest frequent power outages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

DIR: Hundreds of enraged protesters in Dir town took to the streets as they blocked Dir-Peshawar road to traffic for almost two hours to register anger at the massive load-shedding in Upper Dir.

Dir bazaar traders observed a complete shutdown on the call of local trader union. The protesters marched from Dir Chowk up to DSP Chowk and blocked the main Dir-Peshawar road for traffic.

Long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the road. The protesters then staged a protest demonstration at the Dir Chowk.Local trade leaders Khalid Roghani, Muhammad Zeb, Rahmanuddin said that hours long suspension of electricity from morning to evening was an injustice with the people of Upper Dir.

They said they held protests time and again but the Wapda authorities and Chukiatan grid-station authorities were still indifferent. They said that they were organising a peaceful protest for the last time to register their protest and if the Wapda authorities did not stop the massive power cuts, their peaceful protest would turn violent.

They said they would observe Independence Day, August 14, as black day by wearing black armbands if their demands were not met in a few days.They also demanded the immediate transfer of the Chukiatan grid-station staff from Upper Dir.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Irfan Mehsud called Executive Engineer of Wapda and directed him to handle the matter of power outages in Dir.BARA: Frequent power outages have affected routine life in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district.

Traders, mechanics, tailors and other residents say that electricity loadshedding for more than 20 hours daily has badly affected the businesses.Talking to reporters, Sipah Youth Organisation (SYO) Bara leaders Turab Ali, Qasim Khan Afridi and Javed Afridi alleged that the Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) was discriminating against Bara residents and traders.

They said that Bara subdivision faced more power cuts compared to other tehsils of the Khyber tribal district.The residents added that the Sipah tribe had installed a power feeder on self-help basis in Speen Qabar area but the Tesco officials allegedly provided illegal connections to the other areas from it.

They threatened if the unannounced outages were not immediately stopped, the residents and traders would launch protest against Tesco.Meanwhile, the traders, shopkeepers and tailors said that power outages affected their businesses at a time when Eidul Azha is fast approaching.

The tailors said that it would be difficult for them to complete the orders of sewing clothes amid the prolonged power cuts.A number of employees working in various factories said that they had lost their jobs due to power cuts.

Muhammad Usman Afridi, an owner of a factory, said that he had established his business and had hired 20 employees.He said that due to excessive loadshedding, his business was running in losses and he was unable to pay salaries to his employees.

The residents said that Wapda authorities were deceiving people on the pretext of work in a powerhouse. They said the residents were compelled to leave the area due shortage of water and power cuts.

BANNU: Infuriated residents of Mundan and Howaid tribes on Monday staged protest demonstration against the unscheduled electricity loadshedding in Janikhel-II, Mundan-I and Mundan-II areas and blocked the road at Shairada area for nearly an hour.

The protestors chanted slogans against Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) officials while holding placards. Addressing the protestors, Malik Nisar Khan advocate, Malik Maqbool Khan, Safdar Khan and others said that the Pesco officials had started 22 hours load-shedding in Janikhel-II, Mundan-I and Mundan-II areas under various pretexts, which had caused mental agony among the residents there.

Meanwhile, Wapda officials led by an executive engineer (XEN) held negotiations with the protestors and assured them that load-shedding schedule had been devised for those affected areas and would be implemented soon.

He, however, said that 80 per cent dues were payable on those affected feeders, upon which the protestors assured that they would pay their dues in installments in their monthly bills.

CHARSADDA: Residents of various areas in Charsadda district on Monday took out a protest rally against the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) for outages.The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Pesco.

They marched through various areas and gathered at the Azeem Khan Bridge near the Swat Road. They blocked the road for traffic for some time. Speaking on the occasion, the protesters said that prolonged power cuts had not only created hardships for the dwellers of the area but had also caused acute water shortage.

People have to fetch clean drinking water from far-off places. The loadshedding duration is more than three hours which has also affected business of the people. The protesters dispersed peacefully when assured by the officials of the district administration that they would take up the matter with the relevant quarters.