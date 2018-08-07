Focus on probe, not accused persons, NAB chief tells staff

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal Monday directed NAB staff to focus on investigation into the corruption cases without taking into account the faces of the persons involved in the cases.

The chairman said his while chairing a meeting at NAB Lahore office. He was briefed about the progress in mega corruption cases by DG NAB Lahore Saleem Shahzad. The meeting reviewed the lucrative pay packages received by CEOs of public sector companies. Investigations against 55 companies, Punjab Power Development Company along with DHA City Lahore, Khiaban-e-Amin Housing Society, EOBI and Bank of Punjab were also reviewed in the meeting.

The chairman told the meeting corruption was cancer and eradicating it from society was need of the hour. He said in the last nine months, more than Rs2200 million were recovered from the corrupt and distributed among the affectees.

He said more than 300 accused were arrested and references filed against them in the courts concerned. The chairman also appreciated the performance of DG Lahore Saleem Shahzad and his team, who are investigating public sector companies scandal.