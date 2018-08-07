Senate chief for getting succession papers easy

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday referred the issue of difficulties being faced by citizens in obtaining succession certificate and other related matters to the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice.

According to the Senate Secretariat, Sanjrani, in writing referred the matter to the Senate standing committee to propose legislation for providing simple mechanism which may include declaring the family tree (family registration certificate), prepared by Nadra as succession certificate and objections if any , can be filed in the court of law subsequently.

Meanwhile, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has submitted a notice to the Senate Secretariat to move a private members’ resolution. The text of the resolution is as under: “This House condemns the imposition of the Essential Services Act on the employees of the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation. Under the garb of the Essential Services Act, trade union has been banned in the said organisation which is a violation of Article 17 of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan.