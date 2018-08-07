PM pays rich tribute to PAF

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk has maintained that Pakistan’s aerial frontiers are in safe hands, and commendable devotion to duty and professionalism of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is second to none.

The prime minister visited the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), Kamra on Monday. On the occasion, the prime minister paid rich tribute to the PAF skills and dedication. He highlighted the sacrifices rendered by the country’s air force. The prime minister was briefed about the role of PAC, Kamra, in strengthening PAF fleet and about various projects to modernise the force, particularly, the indigenous production of multi-role jet fighter JF-17.

Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul-Mulk commended PAC’s ventures in planning, designing and production state-of-the-art and modern jet aircraft that are commensurate to Pakistan’s defence requirements.