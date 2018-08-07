Haripur villagers threaten protest

By Our correspondent

HARIPUR: Villagers residing on the other side of Chappar Bridge, which collapsed three months ago, here on Monday threatened to protest if their demand for alternative route was not met at the earliest.

Kala Khan advocate, a resident of Kaag village, told this scribe that Chappar Bridge collapsed three months ago, cutting off hundreds of villages from the main city, but their demand for an alternative route was not fulfilled despite repeated demands.

He said that the bridge collapse had caused immense problems for the commuters, especially for the office going community. He added that after the collapse of the bridge, the traffic had been diverted to a causeway, which could not bear the bulk of traffic and causes hours long congestion.

The residents urged the authorities to make a bypass bridge in the area functional at the earliest as people of the area are facing difficulties in reaching their destinations.