Tue August 07, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
August 7, 2018

Man killed in Pishtakhara firing

PESHAWAR: One person was killed and another wounded in firing by the rivals in the limits of the Pishtakhara Police Station on Sunday.

According to the first information report, Afshanullah, son of Ihsanullah of Landi Arbab, was killed and Zahinullah was wounded when Asghar and his brothers opened fire on them. Police lodged a case and was conducting raids to arrest the accused. Police said the two parties had a verbal clash by phone before the two came face to face at Pawaka.

Comments

