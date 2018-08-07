Summer vacation extension Most private schools defy order

PESHAWAR: A majority of the private schools remained open on Monday despite the government orders to extend the summer vacations in all the government and private schools for another 10 days due to harsh weather.

Most of the schools which remained open were of the opinion that the government directives had been issued late on Sunday night and they were not aware of it. However, they would remain closed from today Tuesday until August 14 and would reopen on August 15.

The Private School Regulatory Authority, which had been tasked with monitoring the schools and ensure that they comply with the government directives about the vacations, remained very swift to conduct raids on the schools that were open and made phone calls to others about which they had received complaints.

According to a senior official of the authority, most of the school which remained open on Monday were not aware of the extension in the vacations and all of them would remain closed from today.

The parents were confused about whether to send kids to the schools or not. Those who had sent kids to the schools were very angry at the administration of the respective schools. Mohammad Younas, one such parent, whose kids are studying in a known private school, said the school system has maintained a monopoly and they were not even following the government directives.

He said that it was too hot to attend schools and if anything happened to his kid, who would hold the school administration responsible. He also lodged a complaint with the regulatory authority and got a response very quickly that the school would be closed from Tuesday.

Acting chief minister Justice (Retired) Dost Mohammad Khan had taken notice of the heat stroke to a number of students across the province and announced a 10-day extension in summer vacations.

All the government middle and high schools and some private institutions in the plain areas had been opened from August 1. The primary schools, however, had vacations until August 14. This year the authorities had made some changes to the schedule for the vacations. The summer vacations were given in the mid of May until August 1 in plain areas.

The schedule for private schools was a bit different due to exams in the private institutions. Most of the private schools went on vacations from June 1 and were supposed to reopen on August 15.