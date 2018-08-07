JI expels several members for violating party discipline

PESHAWAR: Taking action against own members for violating the party discipline during the recent general election, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial chapter has expelled a number of members and cancelled their basic membership.

According to the provincial secretary general of the party, the action is being taken on the recommendation of the district chapters of the party. He said on Monday, some members of Lower Dir and Peshawar districts were expelled from the party and the action would continue.

Those expelled from the party included Ajmal Khan, Mohammad Karim, Noor Mohammad, Qazi Azizul Haq, Nisar Ahmad, Ghulam Mohammad, Abdul Kabeer Khan and Fazle Raheem from Lower Dir.

Similarly, in Peshawar, the membership of Israrullah Advocate, Fazlullah Daudzai, Lutfullah, Mohammad Nouman, Mohammad Iqbal, Atif Hussain, Sherzaman, Haroon Luqman, Sohail Khan, Shaukat Sadozi, Dr Fayyaz and Niaz Mohammad was cancelled.

Fazlullah Daudzai and Israrullah Advocate along with their family had already left the JI and joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. Fazalullah even contested the election on PK-69 on the PML-N ticket.