Ghinwa apologises to Jemima over misinformed tweet

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party-Shaheed Bhutto (PPP-SB) Chairperson Ghinwa Bhutto apologised on Monday to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith over a misinformed tweet.

A day earlier, Ghinwa had shared a tweet of a picture of Jemima on a family holiday and said, “Imran Khan’s family on a visit to the apartheid state of #Israel. What does this mean to Pakistan?”

Following this, Jemima pointed out that they were visiting Mexico and not Israel and called out Ghinwa for her “staggeringly ignorant” tweet.

“This tweet is staggeringly ignorant and would be funny if it weren’t dangerous. The photo is taken on a family holiday in Mexico (not Israel) and we are wearing ponchos (not Jewish religious dress) @GhinwaBhutto - shame on you,” Jemima replied.

In response to Jemima’s tweet, Ghinwa issued anapology. However, the PPP-SB chairperson asked Jemima not to ‘lecture’ her about shame. “Oh my god! that was Mexico? My apologies. How perceptions can easily blind people, even me. But please, please do not lecture me about shame,” Ghinwa wrote.

However, the back-and-forth ended on a positive note, with the PTI chief’s ex-wife tweeting: “Apology accepted. Thank you. I know your own lovely children have been attacked unfairly for political reasons so I’d appreciate it if you’d please think twice before doing the same to mine. They are not involved in politics in Pakistan nor anywhere else.”