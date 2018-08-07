Imran moves SC against NA-131 recount order

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has approached the Supreme Court against the Lahore High Court’ decision, ordering recount of votes in Lahore’s NA-131.

The PTI leader Babar Awan submitted on Monday an appeal on behalf of Imran, saying his client was declared winner even after a recount of the rejected votes. On August 4, the LHC had ordered the ECP to recount the votes in NA-131 on a petition filed by PML-N candidate Khawaja Saad Rafique. The court had also barred the ECP from issuing a notification declaring Imran the winning candidate from the constituency.

Saad, who lost the election to Imran by 680 votes, had approached the court for the recount. Imran had received 84,313 votes while Saad got 83,633 votes. Earlier, the returning officer had dismissed his application for recounting.