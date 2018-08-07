Pakistan going to IMF will be disastrous: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani has said it will be disastrous if Pakistan approaches the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to seek another bailout. Speaking to reporters on Monday, he claimed that the statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo opposing an IMF programme for Pakistan had shown that the Fund was an instrument of imperialist powers. “The imperialist powers want to use IMF and other institutions [for their interest] he added. Rabbani alleged that it was an agenda of the US to have conflicts prevail in the region and make Pakistan play a certain role. Referring to Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar’s suggestion that Pakistan might have to approach the IMF after the new government is installed, he said if the caretaker finance minister had prepared an IMF package for the country then she exceeded her legal mandate.