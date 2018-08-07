200 stranded Pakistanis reach Lahore from China

LAHORE: A Shaheen Air flight carrying over 200 Pakistanis, who were stranded at Guangzhou airport for over a week, reached Lahore on Monday. On Sunday, Shaheen Air International decided to send its own aircraft for the rescue mission following reports that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was sending one of its airplanes to bring back the stranded passengers. As many as 300 Pakistanis were stranded at the Chinese port city of Guangzhou after their Shaheen Air flight was abruptly cancelled on July 29, following a dispute over payment of arrears totalling over Rs1.5 billion between the airline and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The stranded people faced immense difficulties amid the blame-game between the CAA and Shaheen Air. A few of them also reportedly fell sick as they waited to return home.