Kashmiris vow to resist attempt to scrap Article 35-A

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiri people will not tolerate any attempt to damage or harm the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and will oppose tooth and nail the attempted scrapping of Article 35-A or any move aimed at changing the demography of the territory.

APHC Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Altaf Wani, Pervaiz Shah and others said this while addressing a number of Kashmiris gathered outside Indian High Commission to protest the legal challenge to the validity of Article 35-A of the constitution in the Indian Supreme Court.

The Article bars outsiders from acquiring any immovable property in the state. APHC leadership termed the abrogation of 35-A as conspiracy and warned India stiff resistance of any such effort to scrap the Article.

It may be mentioned here that Indian Supreme Court was hearing a writ petition of RSS to abrogate clause 35-A of the Indian constitution this week.APHC leadership vehemently condemned brutal use of force by Indian occupied forces in Kashmir, killing many innocent Kashmiris and injuring hundreds. They said the Kashmiris are united to frustrate Indian conspiracies.

The construction of residential colonies for Hindu Pundits in the Kashmir valley, allocation of land to retired army officers and non-Kashmiris is a part of India’s plan to bring demographic changes in the valley.

The utter purpose of these efforts is to convert Muslim majority into a minority in Jammu & Kashmir so that desired results can be achieved in the plebiscite under the United Nations.

They said the Indian government was trying to suppress freedom movement of Kashmiris for the last 70 years. India was trying to suppress indigenous freedom movement with military might that gained momentum in last thirty years.

They said the only purpose of the demographic change is to convert Kashmiris into minority and deprive them of their fundamental right of self-determination. They chanted pro freedom slogans and vowed snatching freedom from Indian occupied forces.

Meanwhile the Indian Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35-A, which grants special rights and privileges to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra declined the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s request for deferment of the case until December this year, media reports said.

The hearing was Monday adjourned because of the absence of the third judge of the bench. The case has been listed for next hearing on August 27. Four petitions demanding scrapping of the provision have been moved before the Supreme Court. The main petition was filed by a Delhi-based NGO, We the Citizens.