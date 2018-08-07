Tue August 07, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2018

Governor okays 34 colleges

LAHORE: Punjab governor has approved the establishment of 34 new public degree colleges across Punjab. According to a notification issued by the Higher Education Department Punjab, these degree colleges would start functioning with effect from academic session 2018-19. Gujranwala and Jhang districts have the maximum share with four colleges each.

Comments

