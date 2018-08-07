Governor okays 34 colleges

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab governor has approved the establishment of 34 new public degree colleges across Punjab. According to a notification issued by the Higher Education Department Punjab, these degree colleges would start functioning with effect from academic session 2018-19. Gujranwala and Jhang districts have the maximum share with four colleges each.
LAHORE: Punjab governor has approved the establishment of 34 new public degree colleges across Punjab. According to a notification issued by the Higher Education Department Punjab, these degree colleges would start functioning with effect from academic session 2018-19. Gujranwala and Jhang districts have the maximum share with four colleges each.
Comments