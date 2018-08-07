Tue August 07, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2018

Punjab govt to pay salary, pension before Eid

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to pay salary and pension to serving and retired employees of the provincial government before Eidul Azha. According to the Finance Department notification issued on Monday, the Punjab government has decided to disburse salary and pension to all government employees and pensioners belonging to the Muslim community in advance on August 17 on account of Eidul Azha.

