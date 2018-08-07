Ex-minister appeals CJ, CEC for taking notice of rigging

LAHORE: Former provincial minister and three times MPA from Rahim Yar Khan Ejaz Shafi has appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan and the chief election commissioner (CEC) for taking notice of rigging in recent general elections.

While talking to The News on Monday, Ejaz Shafi, who contested as an independent candidate from PP-260, Rahim Yar Khan, stated that massive mismanagement and irregularities were witnessed in the July 25 general elections.

He claimed in his constituency, in most of the polling stations, unsigned results were provided to him and an ordinary piece of paper was used as Form 45. He alleged that the elections were rigged in favour of his opponent and results showing his victory were changed. He also stated that FIRs were registered against his rival group for violating law and order at the polling stations where ballot boxes were broken.