Tue August 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran’s moral defeat hidden in his victory: Kaira

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said the PPP will not become part to any undemocratic move. Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said victory of Imran Khan had proven to be his moral defeat. He said the PTI used money and ministries to buy loyalties, adding that the PPP was in a position to stop Tehreek-e-Insaf from forming its government, but it believed in democratic norms. He also demanded resignation from Election Commissioner of Pakistan over failure of the ECP to hold fair and transparent polls.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar