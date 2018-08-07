Imran’s moral defeat hidden in his victory: Kaira

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said the PPP will not become part to any undemocratic move. Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said victory of Imran Khan had proven to be his moral defeat. He said the PTI used money and ministries to buy loyalties, adding that the PPP was in a position to stop Tehreek-e-Insaf from forming its government, but it believed in democratic norms. He also demanded resignation from Election Commissioner of Pakistan over failure of the ECP to hold fair and transparent polls.