LHC orders vote recount in NA-112

TOBA TEK SINGH: Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Karim ordered Monday Toba NA-112 returning officer to recount the votes of the constituency.

Earlier Friday same court had restrained the ECP from issuing notification of the result of NA-112 from where PML-N candidate Junaid Anwar Chaudhry was declared winner by the returning officer after checking of rejected votes and counting of postal ballot papers on July 28.

Defeated PTI candidate Ch Muhammad Ashfaq had filed a petition before the LHC in which he had taken plea that RO had refused to recount the ballot papers of winner and defeated candidates on the request of the petitioner.

Meanwhile, recounting of the votes of PP-118 (Gojra) continued on third consecutive day Monday while the recounting of votes of PP-123 (Pirmahal) also started which will be continue today (Tuesday).

The LHC had ordered recounting of votes of PP-118 on the petition of defeated PTI ticket holder Asad Zaman Cheema and of PP-123 on the petition of defeated PML-N nominee Pir Qutab Ali Baba.