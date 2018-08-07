12-year-old boy found dead in seminary

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUREWALA: A 12-year-old boy was found dead in a seminary at Chak 301/EB on Sunday night.Hassan Rafique, who was an orphan, went to a local seminary of his village but did not return. Later, Hassan’s body, who was murdered with the help of a sharp-edged weapon, was found from the first floor of the seminary. Police have shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem. The police have collected evidences from the murder site and started investigation.
